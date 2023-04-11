Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

LaDOTD announces group to construct Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement

Jimmie Davis Bridge
Jimmie Davis Bridge(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After evaluating cost proposals for the Jimmie Davis Bridge design-build project, LaDOTD has awarded the project to the James Construction Group, LLC.

Two teams submitted proposals, with James Construction Group bidding $361,743,367 and a proposed time of 1,768 days (just under five years).

The group will construct a new four-lane bridge north of the Jimmie Davis Bridge. When finished, the old bridge will be rehabilitated into a linear park that will connect existing bicycle and walking trails across the Red River. The repurposed bridge will be transferred to La. State Parks within the Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

The original design-build for the project was canceled in August 2022 due to lack of competition. DOTD restarted the process after addressing feedback. They said they continue to see high market cost and absence of competition, along with inflation over the construction duration.

DOTD says they worked with the Division of Administration to secure additional state general obligation bonds for the projects before they awarded the contract. The next step is contract execution and the issuance of notice to proceed. The replacement project is being funded through allocations from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Rescue Plan Act and the general obligation bonds.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024, with estimated completion in late 2028.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Rollover on Colquitt Road
First responders free man from vehicle after rollover on Colquitt Road
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The crash happened Jan. 25, 2023 on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three vehicles.
Man arrested for wreck involving death of DOTD worker in DeSoto Parish