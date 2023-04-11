LaDOTD announces group to construct Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After evaluating cost proposals for the Jimmie Davis Bridge design-build project, LaDOTD has awarded the project to the James Construction Group, LLC.

Two teams submitted proposals, with James Construction Group bidding $361,743,367 and a proposed time of 1,768 days (just under five years).

The group will construct a new four-lane bridge north of the Jimmie Davis Bridge. When finished, the old bridge will be rehabilitated into a linear park that will connect existing bicycle and walking trails across the Red River. The repurposed bridge will be transferred to La. State Parks within the Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

The original design-build for the project was canceled in August 2022 due to lack of competition. DOTD restarted the process after addressing feedback. They said they continue to see high market cost and absence of competition, along with inflation over the construction duration.

DOTD says they worked with the Division of Administration to secure additional state general obligation bonds for the projects before they awarded the contract. The next step is contract execution and the issuance of notice to proceed. The replacement project is being funded through allocations from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Rescue Plan Act and the general obligation bonds.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024, with estimated completion in late 2028.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.