Junior Crime Scene Investigators share cupcakes with cops

Cupcakes with Cops
Cupcakes with Cops
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Junior Crime Scene Investigators at Northside Elementary got to eat cupcakes with Shreveport officers in efforts to build stronger relationships with law enforcement.

Cupcakes with Cops
Cupcakes with Cops

The group recently held a mock trial to learn more about the justice system. They presented a case, showcased their evidence and came to a unanimous decision on the verdict!

