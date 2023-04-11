Junior Crime Scene Investigators share cupcakes with cops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Junior Crime Scene Investigators at Northside Elementary got to eat cupcakes with Shreveport officers in efforts to build stronger relationships with law enforcement.

Cupcakes with Cops (KSLA)

The group recently held a mock trial to learn more about the justice system. They presented a case, showcased their evidence and came to a unanimous decision on the verdict!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.