Junior Crime Scene Investigators share cupcakes with cops
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Junior Crime Scene Investigators at Northside Elementary got to eat cupcakes with Shreveport officers in efforts to build stronger relationships with law enforcement.
The group recently held a mock trial to learn more about the justice system. They presented a case, showcased their evidence and came to a unanimous decision on the verdict!
