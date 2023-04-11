Getting Answers
House of Grace helps homeless young women transition into adulthood

By Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit in Haughton is giving hope and encouragement to young women through community, skill-building and providing resources.

The House of Grace opened their facilities in late 2022 after three years of funding efforts.

“We take in young women who are aging out of foster care, or are homeless due to poverty or trauma, crisis situations. We take them in and we help them transition from that young teenager to adulthood,” said Founder Amy Barton.

She says their goal is to teach young women the life skills they need through pairing them with mentors and giving them foundations to break generational poverty and trauma.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.

