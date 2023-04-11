Help keep La. litter-free during Love the Boot Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do your part and help keep Louisiana beautiful during Love the Boot Week April 17-23.

It’s the largest statewide litter removal and beautification effort that runs in conjunction with Earth Week. It also brings attention to the state’s litter problem.

Groups of volunteers across the state come together to pick up litter and trash in an ultimate effort to keep communities clean and reduce waste.

Last year, 8,476 volunteers dedicated over 40,000 hours to the removal of 293 tons of litter at 280 events across 54 parishes.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser along with Keep Louisiana Beautiful will provide celebratory remarks during a news conference beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Additionally, preliminary results of the 2023 Louisiana Litter Study will be revealed.

Special guests for the kickoff reception include current and former New Orleans Saints players and 2022 Miss Louisiana, Gracie Reichman.

After the reception, there will be a community cleanup at 11 a.m. with parking at Red Six Media and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

From those locations, volunteers will disperse for litter cleanups

