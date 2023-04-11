Getting Answers
Dinosaurs are invading Shreve Memorial Libraries

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Dinosaur Experience is returning to the Shreve Memorial Libraries!

Children of any age can head to the library for an hour-long interactive adventure with Nash the Dinosaur, Ranger Martin and their dino friends. The program teaches kids and adults about the Jurassic period in a fun and informative environment!

The Dinosaur Experience comes to Shreve Memorial Libraries.
The Dinosaur Experience comes to Shreve Memorial Libraries.(Shreve Memorial Library)

“They are friendly! They can get a little bit crazy sometimes but they’re very tame. We make sure they don’t actually bite any people, they occasionally get me!” said Dino Wrangler Martin Wilmott.

WHERE TO FIND THE DINOS:

  • Tuesday, April 11
    • 10:30 a.m. - Hamilton/South Caddo Branch (2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop)
    • 3 p.m. - Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch (8303 Line Avenue)
  • Wednesday, April 12
    • 10 a.m. - Atkins Branch (3704 Greenwood Road)
    • 4:30 a.m. - Broadmoor Branch (1212 Captain Shreve Drive)
  • Thursday, April 13
    • 10 a.m. - David Raines Branch (2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive)

The Dinosaur Experience lasts from April 10-13. All performances are free to the public.

