CCC gets new shoes for inmates, saving taxpayers money

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Inmates at Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) are wearing new shoes that are saving taxpayers money, the sheriff’s office says.

In 2022, CCC saved more than $10,000 in taxpayer money by buying a new style of shoe issued to inmates. The sheriff’s office says this helped to stretch their $70 million budget.

Previously, when someone was booked into CCC, they were were issue two pairs of shoes: white Velcro tennis shoes (costing $7.19 per pair) and shower slippers (costing $2.84 per pair) for a total of $10.03 per inmate. Now, inmates are issued one pair of shoes that cost $5.82 per pair, saving $4.21 per inmate.

Old tennis shoes issued to inmates (CPSO)

Old shower slippers issued to inmates (CPSO)

“That’s many of the hundreds of decisions we make each year that save taxpayers money. We are careful with your money,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The sheriff’s office says this change in shoes saves Caddo Parish taxpayers $10,525 on the standard order of 2,500 shoes per purchase.

Officials say the new shoe style also helps increase security at CCC.

New crocs issued to inmate (CPSO)

“It’s very, very difficult for an individual to hide anything in these shoes. You can see through them, you can hold them, there’s no soles to hide anything, better to have for security minded,” said Rick Farris, commander of CCC.

