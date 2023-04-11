Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A deadly fungus has been spreading rapidly throughout the nation and has now made it’s way to Louisiana.

Candida Auris is a type of yeast that can cause severe illnesses or even land you in the hospital if you have underlying health issues.

“It just colonizes in the patient then it can be transferred to another one because of the underlying issues that might make it easier to produce a disease which could be deadly by the way,” Lake Charles Memorial Infectious Diseases doctor Carlos Choucino said.

In addition to those with previous health issues, long-term nursing home residents and hospital patients are most at risk.

“People who have very high interaction with healthcare facilities people who are in nursing homes but require ventilatory support people who come to the hospital frequently,” Choucino said.

This fungus is difficult to deal with. It is resistant to multiple anti-fungal drugs and can be tough to identify.

“Usually the techniques that we have in our local labs will not allow us to identify these organisms,” Choucino said.

For some, the infection causes no harm but for others, it could lead to serious health issues.

“Some people might develop pneumonia or a blood infection called septicemia and they will be really really sick,” Choucino said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, most of the 50 cases detected in the state have been in the New Orleans area.

Choucino worries it could soon be making its way to Southwest Louisiana.

“Having this many cases in the New Orleans area if it is not here already, which I think it might, it’ll be just a matter of time,” Choucino said.

The CDC says 30-60% of people infected by the fungus have died and it has been identified as a “serious global health threat”.

For more detailed information on Candida Auris, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

Man accused of beating elderly man with shovel
Man accused of beating elderly man with shovel
It's National Pet Day!
It's National Pet Day!
Company picked to build new Jimmie Davis Bridge
Company picked to build new Jimmie Davis Bridge
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
An Introductory Note From The Chief
An Introductory Note From The Chief