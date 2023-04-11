Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Caddo hosting forums to explore parish housing needs, explain new housing trust fund

Eight more are slated to be held in the coming days
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is giving people an opportunity to have their say about the parish’s housing needs.

Officials are holding nine forums as they come up with housing policies and programs. The first was held Monday, April 10.

“I learned about different things about housing other than just the work force itself,” attendee James Murray said.

Sheldon Bartel led the forum. He talked about several affordable housing options, including the E. Edward Jones housing trust fund. Its purpose is to provide affordable housing for low-income residents.

“Today was an opportunity to talk with the public about parish E. Edward Jones trust fund. It’s a pretty new program,” he explained. “It has many opportunities. We would just like to hear from the public about what their housing priorities are in the parish.”

Housing trust funds was a key topic at the forum.

“It’s a housing program operated by a local political jurisdiction, in this case Caddo Parish,” Bartel said. “It can be funded with many different sources of income. It offers greater flexibility than federal housing programs. And for that reason, housing  trust funds are springing up across the country to meet what we know nationwide is a housing crisis.”

Murray said he may use the information he learned at the forum in the future.

“Later down the line, I think it would be of a purpose just to learn about parts of the housing market and how much is going up and what’s less for different people of affordable homes,” Murray said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Grace Tabernacle in Minden.
Minden church goes up in flames

Latest News

Pastor Andy Jenkins climbs into the 200-foot-tall cross.
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross to help those fighting addiction
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross to help those fighting addiction
Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
Video shows BR mall shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish