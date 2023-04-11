Caddo hosting forums to explore parish housing needs, explain new housing trust fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is giving people an opportunity to have their say about the parish’s housing needs.

Officials are holding nine forums as they come up with housing policies and programs. The first was held Monday, April 10.

“I learned about different things about housing other than just the work force itself,” attendee James Murray said.

Sheldon Bartel led the forum. He talked about several affordable housing options, including the E. Edward Jones housing trust fund. Its purpose is to provide affordable housing for low-income residents.

“Today was an opportunity to talk with the public about parish E. Edward Jones trust fund. It’s a pretty new program,” he explained. “It has many opportunities. We would just like to hear from the public about what their housing priorities are in the parish.”

Housing trust funds was a key topic at the forum.

“It’s a housing program operated by a local political jurisdiction, in this case Caddo Parish,” Bartel said. “It can be funded with many different sources of income. It offers greater flexibility than federal housing programs. And for that reason, housing trust funds are springing up across the country to meet what we know nationwide is a housing crisis.”

Murray said he may use the information he learned at the forum in the future.

“Later down the line, I think it would be of a purpose just to learn about parts of the housing market and how much is going up and what’s less for different people of affordable homes,” Murray said.

