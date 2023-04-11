Bossier MPC gives conditional OK to restaurant’s request for alcohol sales

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City’s Metropolitan Planning Commission gave conditional approval Monday afternoon to the sale of low-content alcohol for on-premise consumption at a restaurant in the city.

Flying Burger & Seafood, located at 3127 Airline Drive, is seeking permission to sell low-content alcohol on site.

“Our action today was to reinforce what our original requirements were,” Commissioner Art Schuldt said. “And so we voted to approve the application provided that they complete six tasks.”

The MPC’s action comes while some in the community fear the alcohol will be sold too close to a church.

A current city ordinance states it’s illegal to sell alcohol within 300 feet of a church or daycare.

“Because of the proximity to the day school, I just think it adds a potential hazard with certainty pickup and dropoff and to have whether it’s consumption alcohol so close to the day school. It’s a bad idea,” said the Rev. Matt Rawle, of Asbury United Methodist Church.

