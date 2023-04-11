Bingo event to help Lighthouse Family Retreat give hope to families who are dealing with cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this Thursday (April 13) but also want the opportunity to directly support families who are being impacted by the effects of cancer, then this event is for you.

Lighthouse Family Retreat is a faith-based nonprofit that hosts retreats and develops helpful resources so families can find hope, help and restoration while dealing with cancer.

Jesse Franks knows the impact of this gift because he was a prior recipient. On Tuesday, April 11, Franks joined KSLA in studio to talk about how Lighthouse helped him and his family.

Becky Houser Dyar, a family partner and advocate for the Lighthouse, also joined KSLA on Tuesday afternoon. She’s organizing a bingo event Thursday to raise money to support families.

