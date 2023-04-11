Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Another pleasant day ahead

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cool and quiet morning across the ArkLaTex with temperatures starting out in the 50s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s and winds will stay light from the east.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

By Thursday, a weak upper level low will slide to our southeast and this could clip our far southeastern parishes with a few showers during the day. Still though, most of the region will stay dry and comfortable with highs again in the upper 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day ahead of the next cold front thanks to a gusty south breeze. Temperatures will likely soar into the mid 80s for many areas along with an uptick in the humidity.

The cold front mentioned above will push east across the region on Saturday bringing a few afternoon storms. Right now, the timing of this front doesn’t look favorable for widespread activity with the better chances remaining across the eastern ArkLaTex and points east. Still warm ahead of the front with highs again in the low to mid 80s.

Beautiful weather returns to round out the weekend with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

Another nice day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Minor rain chances late this week
Continuing the quiet pattern
Minor rain chances late this week
Austin's Monday Evening Weather Update
Rain chances staying minimal this week
Austin's Monday Afternoon Weather Update