2 people rescued from house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were taken to a hospital after being rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning.

On April 11, firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 400 block of W 75th Street around 11:15 a.m. When they got there, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the side of the one-story wooden frame home.

Firefighters went inside the house to search for victims and put out the flames, and found two people inside. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The home suffered major damage, SFD says. The cause of the fire is still unclear. No firefighters were injured.

