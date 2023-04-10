SPD displays pinwheels to honor victims of child abuse
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Month of April is recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
To honor victims of child abuse, the Shreveport Police Department placed blue pinwheels on the front lawn to serve as a symbol of support.
It’s all part of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign. Local police agencies, government officials, community outreach groups, and citizens participated in the event on Monday, April 10.
