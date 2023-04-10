SPD displays pinwheels to honor victims of child abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Month of April is recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

To honor victims of child abuse, the Shreveport Police Department placed blue pinwheels on the front lawn to serve as a symbol of support.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, a number of citizens joined the Shreveport Police Department to place blue pinwheels on the front lawn in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. (KSLA)

It’s all part of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign. Local police agencies, government officials, community outreach groups, and citizens participated in the event on Monday, April 10.

