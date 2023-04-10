Quiet & comfy start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to quiet and comfortable conditions across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures generally in the mid to upper 50s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs warming into the low and mid 70s. Overall it should be a great day to eat some lunch outside!

Tuesday looks even nicer with more sunshine in the forecast and temperatures slightly warmer in the mid and upper 70s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a weak upper level low will skirt by to the southeast and this could bring a few showers to parts of the region but overall, I’m still expecting most places to remain dry. The gradual warming trend will continue with highs both days flirting with 80 degrees.

The warmest day of the week will be Friday as a gusty south breeze develops ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s for most of the ArkLaTex.

The cold front mentioned above will arrive by Saturday afternoon bringing our next chance of widespread showers and storms. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be late Saturday afternoon and night so most of the day still looks dry for any outdoor activities. As far as severe potential, still too early to determine that so stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer.

Cooler air returns behind this front with highs by Sunday in the low 70s along with plenty of sunshine to finish out the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

