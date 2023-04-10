Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand

La Lege app
La Lege app(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced a new smartphone app that aims to make the 2023 Regular Legislative Session easier to understand.

The app is called La Lege and is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The release of the app comes just in time for the start of the session, which is set to convene at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

RELATED: 2023 Regular Legislative Session begins Monday; several proposals up for debate

Officials said the new app will help users navigate the legislature, learn about lawmakers, and watch committee meetings and floor debates as lawmakers craft new laws.

La Lege app
La Lege app(Louisiana State Legislature)

“Giving the public a front row seat during the Legislative Session from anywhere in the state is grassroots engagement at its best,” said President of the Senate Page Cortez. “To see lawmakers in action, and hear debates when they’re happening is an experience that can be accessible to anyone, anytime. This is a great example of legislators embracing technology to improve communication with their districts.”

In addition to providing information about the legislative process, the new app also provides detailed maps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Coroner identifies passenger who died in crash that ended police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks, 16.
Bossier City 16-year-old teen runs away, possibly in danger
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship