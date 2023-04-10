Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found shot dead in his home on Sunday, April 9.
Officials say concerned relatives found John Anthony Crosby, 57, just after 12:30 p.m. inside his home in the 3300 block of Catherine Street.
Shreveport police are investigating the incident and an autopsy has been ordered.
