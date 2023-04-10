Guns still leading cause of death among children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Guns continue to be the number one cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States.

And bullets are claiming young lives in Shreveport. This year alone, police and coroner’s office data show, at least seven teenagers have died as a result of gun violence. They include three 19-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds.

Tune in this evening to hear what authorities and a mother had to say to KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight about this deadly trend.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center says gun deaths among kids in the U.S. rose 50% in the past two years.

The study goes on to say more children and teenagers were killed by guns in 2021 than in any year since 1999, which is the first year the CDC began tracking this data.

This high number of deaths among young people in the U.S. is bringing down the country’s overall life expectancy. The report notes one in 25 American kindergarteners will not make it to their 40th birthday because of gun violence.

