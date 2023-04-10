Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Dog spends 730 days at animal shelter waiting for loving home

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A dog at a South Carolina humane society has hit a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said Fireball has reached her two-year anniversary at the shelter, which means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes, so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets, and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball, you can call 843-249-4948 or submit an application.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks, 16.
Bossier City 16-year-old teen runs away, possibly in danger
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship