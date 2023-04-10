Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The motorcyclist who was killed in an Easter weekend collision in Shreveport has been identified by the Caddo Parish coroner’s office.

He is 20-year-old Tyrell Lafitte, of Shreveport.

Lafitte was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the 3500 block of Youree Drive just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

An autopsy has been ordered.

