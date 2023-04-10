Cooper Road neighborhood eager to celebrate community with parade, festivals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooper Road has a rich history and each year the community celebrates with a parade and festival.

“It’s about unifying the community. Right now it’s a time for us to come together, work together. Our theme for this year is ‘Salute to Black Owned Businesses,’” said Carl Moore.

Pastor Don Taylor says the event will be a three-day affair this year, with a fashion show Friday, the big parade Saturday and a gospel festival on Sunday.

“We’re going to honor one of our own, Pastor Gregory French. He has done so much when it comes to the music industry, counseling and teaching those in the community. We’re going to honor him and we have a wide range of performers from the Cooper Road and from Shreveport,” said Taylor.

The weekend will be filled with live music, food, games, vendors and “Unity in the Community.”

“It’s always a real good community time. Cooper Road is the largest neighborhood in Shreveport,” said Moore.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, April 14 - Goodlyfe Fashion Show 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. $10 admission At Green Oaks High School Gym

Saturday, April 15 - Cooper Road USA Parade & Festival 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. David Raines Park

Sunday, April 16 - Fighting Temptation Gospel Fest 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. David Raines Park



MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.