Continuing the quiet pattern

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The weather continues to grace us with a quiet pattern in the ArkLaTex and we are appreciative of Mother Nature allowing that. Yes, there has been some cloud cover and that is going to be the case throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures today reached the low-70s across much of the region, comfortable, but still slightly below average. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid and low-50s with the cloud cover remaining into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be much of the same with temperatures rising into the mid-70s. A little more sunshine is expected tomorrow but we will see that off and on cloud cover as well. Rain chances stay near zero for your Tuesday. Tomorrow night, the lows drop again to the mid and lower-50s.

Rain chances increase slightly but stay minor Wednesday through Friday as we warm up into the upper-70s and low-80s. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday during the late afternoon hours. Coverage looks scattered at best but uncertainty is still quite low, that goes for the severe threat as well, uncertain at this time. Regardless of storm coverage, a strong cold front will move through and bring our temperatures back down into the low-70s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.