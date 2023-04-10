Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Are you in the market for a summer internship? Caddo Parish may have you covered with their Summer Youth Work Program.

Not only will interns get to learn and gain work experience, but they’ll also be getting paid for it as well!

Caddo Parish residents that are at least 16 years old will get the opportunity to participate in a 10-week paid internship within the government system. Participants will be expected to come into work daily and follow the rules established by each department.

The positions will be in-office and as a laborer. Clerical office positions will be in a business environment and involve greeting visitors, taking calls, filing, scanning, typing and more. Laborer positions will include housekeeping, grounds keeping, maintenance, and more. Applicants can list their preferred position on their application.

High school participants will earn $8.50 an hour, and college participants earning $10 an hour. The workweek will be Monday-Friday, with the maximum number of workable hours being 400.

The program will run from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Aug. 4. To apply, click here.

