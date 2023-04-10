Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks, 16.
Bossier City 16-year-old teen runs away, possibly in danger
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship