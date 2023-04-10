11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eleven people were arrested on DWI charges over Easter weekend, the Shreveport Police Department reports, including one woman who allegedly almost hit an SPD vehicle.

The following people were arrested:

APRIL 7

Kelsey Smith, 24 Around 12 a.m., he was involved in a major accident on W 70th Street at I-49.



APRIL 8

Bellinda Johnson, 46 At 12:15 a.m., she almost struck an SPD vehicle at Hilry Huckabee and Russell Road.

Chase Hattaway, 37 At 1:15 a.m., he was pulled over during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Fannin Street.

Quadrick Frazier, 45 Officers were contacted by a citizen to report a vehicle that had run off the road and was in their yard in the 1100 block of Piermont Road around 3:58 a.m.

Ariel Williams, 22 At 6:30 a.m., she was pulled over during a traffic stop for reportedly running a red light in the 300 block of Marshall Street.



APRIL 9

Jose Pinero, 41 At 1:45 a.m., he was pulled over during a traffic stop for speeding in the 200 block of Commerce Street.

Jason Richardson, 29 At 4:18 a.m. he was contacted by police as a suspicious vehicle because a passerby stated his vehicle was parked in the turning lane at E Kings Highway and Southfield Road.

Danashia Morrow, 21 Officers were contacted by Ochsner Hospital Security to report a suspected impaired driver on their property around 4:58 a.m.

Demitris Purvis, 50 At 5:10 a.m., he was contacted by police as he had fallen asleep at the wheel in the middle lane of I-20 E between Jewella and Monkhouse exits.

Everett Payne, 28 At 6:17 a.m., he was contacted by police as a welfare concern because a passerby stated his vehicle was parked at a traffic light at Hollywood Avenue and I-49.



APRIL 10

Derrithe Ferguson, 40 At 2:22 a.m., he was contacted by police as he had fallen asleep at the wheel at Centenary Boulevard and Olive Street.



SPD says on average, one person is killed about every 45 minutes in a drunk driving crash. More than 11,000 people are killed each year, police say.

