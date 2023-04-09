Getting Answers
Warming this week with rain staying minimal

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday and Happy Easter! It has been quite a nice day today with a little more sunshine than was planned, and I’m okay with that. Temperatures rose into the low-70s in some areas of the ArkLaTex, the upper-60s were the max for most. Tonight, lows will drop to the low and mid-50s with some cloud cover remaining.

Tomorrow will be more of the same. Highs in the low-70s are expected and still plenty of cloud cover. We’ll see, hopefully, more sunshine throughout the afternoon. This is another day where rain chances are NEAR 0%. We might see a random light shower or an area of mist falling, but that will not be impactful. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again.

This week will see a warming trend with the 80s being reached by Friday. Minimal rain chances throughout most of the week but we have raised the chances Thursday through Sunday. The end of the week won’t be a washout but isolated showers are possible. The chance increases Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures on the way for Sunday.

