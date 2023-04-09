Walker police investigate deadly shooting

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

According to Walker Police Chief David Addison, the victim was found shot to death behind the Albasha Greek & Lebanese restaurant on Walker South Road.

Police are still working to learn the identity of the victim.

Investigators believe three people, including a possible suspect, left the scene in a white Honda vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

