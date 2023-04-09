Several East Texas 911 systems temporarily down

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Authorities in Rains and Camp Counties have said their 911 systems are down Sunday afternoon. The emergency system for Gladewater has been repaired after an earlier outage.

If you have a need or an emergency, call the authorities for your area at the number below.

Gladewater - police: 903-845-2166

Camp County - police and fire: 903-856-6651

Camp County - EMS: 903-597-2011

Rains County - sheriff: 903-473-3181

