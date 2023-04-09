Getting Answers
Several East Texas 911 systems temporarily down

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Authorities in Rains and Camp Counties have said their 911 systems are down Sunday afternoon. The emergency system for Gladewater has been repaired after an earlier outage.

The 911 system that serves police and fire departments is not functioning in some East Texas counties, authorites have said.

If you have a need or an emergency, call the authorities for your area at the number below.

  • Gladewater - police: 903-845-2166
  • Camp County - police and fire: 903-856-6651
  • Camp County - EMS: 903-597-2011
  • Rains County - sheriff: 903-473-3181

