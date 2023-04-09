Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 Sunday morning, police say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the morning of Sunday, April 9.

A spokesman with BRPD said the crash happened on I-10 near the I-10/I-12 split.

According to the BRPD spokesman, the call about the incident came in around 4:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The victim’s name has not been released.

DOTD reported that as a result of the incident, the center and right lanes were blocked on I-10 West past the I-10/I-12 split. However, all lanes have now been reopened.

All lanes are open on I-10 West past I-10/I-12. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

