Occupied home catches on fire in Cherokee Park

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house catches on fire on Crestmoor Drive and 21 firefighters battle the flames.

On April 9, at 4:37 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 1100 block of Crestmoor Drive in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and discovered a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the front of the building.

Once access was gained, the fire was located and extinguished in the front rooms and in the attic.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely.

21 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a full assessment of the damage is not yet available.

No one was injured during the event.

