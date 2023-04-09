Getting Answers
High-speed chase ends with fatality on Hollywood Avenue

(KGWN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ends with one fatality.

On April 8, between 5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department attempted a traffic stop of a stolen blue Hyundai that was traveling south on I-49. During the attempted stop, a chase ensued and the vehicle exited off onto Hollywood Avenue. After exiting, the driver lost control of the vehicle hitting a concrete barrier.

Two people were in the car at the time of the incident. The passenger died from the collision and the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

A stolen firearm was also recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time.

