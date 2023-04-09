Bossier City 16-year-old teen runs away, possibly in danger

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is searching for a runaway teen who may be in danger, and crime stoppers are offering a cash reward.

On April 8, the Bossier City Police Juvenile Division asks the public for its assistance in finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks was last seen wearing bright pink shorts and a jacket. Burks is described as being 5′6″ and weighing 220 lbs. She has long red and black braids, and two nose piercings.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, download the P3 mobile app, or go online at www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.

