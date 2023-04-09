2 men shot at New Zion apartments; One fights for life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men were injured in a shooting during a large gathering at the New Zion apartments.

On April 8, at 8:28 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call at the New Zion Apartments on the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When officers arrived they found a shooting victim on the scene of the shooting and another victim that had relocated to a nearby residence.

During the beginning investigation, SPD learned that both victims were at a large gathering of people on the complex’s grounds when the shooting occurred, but no one supposedly knew any information about the shooting.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his rear and the other man had a life-threatening gunshot to the chest.

No arrests have currently been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.