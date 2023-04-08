Warming up and drying out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Finally, a day without rain, if not for a random drizzle this morning. We begin a warming and drying trend over the next several days. Highs will eventually reach near the 70-degree mark by the afternoon and we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. If you are like me, your house is quite chilly because 2 chilly days were not worth turning on the heat. If you have Saturday evening plans, temperatures by 11 will have dropped to the low-60s.

Easter Sunday may not be the prettiest day with more clouds, but at least it will be dry. After starting in the 50s in the morning we’ll warm into the low 70s by afternoon.

A developing upper level low pressure system will pass through the ArkLaTex early next week keeping clouds around and temperatures in check. The higher rain chances will likely stay to our south and east, but a few showers may impact some locations in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures early in the week will remain in the low 70s for highs with morning lows in the 50s.

