Warming this week and drying out

No seriously, rain chances are minimal this week.
By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday and with this forecast, it is a very happy Saturday! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking... nothing. The weather is giving the ArkLaTex a bye-week this coming workweek as we are not seeing anything significant in terms of precipitation or storms on the way. I’m not going to say it will be beautiful, the weather will be nice but have you seen how WET it is out there? Sloppy conditions are going to be sticking around for a good while, though it will be good for us come summer when it doesn’t rain for most of the season. Anyway, your evening will see chilly temperatures but not until late into the night. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow won’t be the prettiest day for Easter Sunday but it will be pretty much completely dry. Highs right at 70 degrees are expected tomorrow. There will be a lot of cloud cover throughout tomorrow but it shouldn’t be impactful in any way. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-50s again tomorrow night.

Now even with the 0% chance we are going with throughout this coming week, a stray and random light shower is still possible. We live in the south and it is Spring, it’s always possible. However, if they happen it will be very short and won’t impact your plans really. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid and upper-70s throughout the week before reaching into the 80s going into next weekend.

