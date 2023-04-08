Church goes up in flames in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters attempted to save a vacant church building that caught fire in Minden, Louisiana.

On April 7, at 9:50 p.m. the Minden Fire Department (MFD) responded to a commercial fire report at the intersection of Marshall Street and Constable Street. The first firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered heavy fire coming from the unoccupied church, Grace Tabernacle.

According to Minden Fire Chief Brian Williams, MFD spent several hours trying to get the flames under control.

The church is considered a total loss.

The fire is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.