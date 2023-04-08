Bossier City grocery store suffers from inflation during Easter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A local grocery store, that’s been open for more than a century, says they’ve taken a hit due to rising inflation.

“It’s kind of taking a hit on us because you can’t charge the full amount because then you won’t make money. And then people won’t be able to afford it, so we’re trying to help the community by meeting them in the middle on the price,” store manager Joseph Maggio said.

Maggio’s Grocery Store has been open in Bossier City for more than 100 years. The store says due to inflation, they’ve had to raise the prices on all of their items. Milk that once cost $4 is now up to $7. Eggs that used to cost $3, now cost $5. Bread that was originally $1.50 before inflation has risen to $4.

“These are the highest prices we’ve ever seen. My family is at the third generation, and it’s at the highest it’s been in a hundred years. As a local business, it’s pretty hard on us right now,” Maggio explained.

With Easter approaching, you can expect food prices to be higher than usual. At most grocery stores, according to the National Retail Federation, it’s estimated American’s will spend a record $24 billion on Easter.

Maggio’s Grocery says they plan to keep the prices as low as they can in order to stay open.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.