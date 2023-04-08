Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Bossier City grocery store suffers from inflation during Easter

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A local grocery store, that’s been open for more than a century, says they’ve taken a hit due to rising inflation.

“It’s kind of taking a hit on us because you can’t charge the full amount because then you won’t make money. And then people won’t be able to afford it, so we’re trying to help the community by meeting them in the middle on the price,” store manager Joseph Maggio said.

Maggio’s Grocery Store has been open in Bossier City for more than 100 years. The store says due to inflation, they’ve had to raise the prices on all of their items. Milk that once cost $4 is now up to $7. Eggs that used to cost $3, now cost $5. Bread that was originally $1.50 before inflation has risen to $4.

“These are the highest prices we’ve ever seen. My family is at the third generation, and it’s at the highest it’s been in a hundred years. As a local business, it’s pretty hard on us right now,” Maggio explained.

With Easter approaching, you can expect food prices to be higher than usual. At most grocery stores, according to the National Retail Federation, it’s estimated American’s will spend a record $24 billion on Easter.

Maggio’s Grocery says they plan to keep the prices as low as they can in order to stay open.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Woman reported missing out of Longview rescued from submerged Jeep in Marion Co.
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Shreveport police say 53-year-old Tremell Thomas is wanted on one count of second-degree murder...
Shreveport police identify homicide suspect
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Walk with Us event being held at Bill Cockrell Park
Walk with Us event being held at Bill Cockrell Park
Shreveport nonprofit bringing awareness to bullying, suicide
Shreveport nonprofit bringing awareness to bullying, suicide
Cross Lake boat launches closed due to flooding
Cross Lake boat launches closed due to flooding
5 YEARS LATER: Young boy from Claiborne Parish still missing
5 YEARS LATER: Young boy from Claiborne Parish still missing