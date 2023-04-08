Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Attorney hosts free Good Friday crawfish boil to benefit local ministry

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Not even the rain could put a damper on Good Friday.

Hundreds of people waited in line and gathered at The Stable in Bossier for free crawfish and to fellowship in observance of the holiday. For the past six years, Ryan Gatti and his family, who own The Stable, have hosted this annual event in the hopes of raising money to give back to various charities and missionaries.

Each year, Attorney Ryan Gatti hosts a free crawfish boil on Good Friday.
Each year, Attorney Ryan Gatti hosts a free crawfish boil on Good Friday.(KSLA)

“It’s really been great because we saw the rain was coming, and I thought, ‘Do I order fewer crawfish? Do we put the tables inside or outside?’ And last night, we just had a peace about it, because we are doing it for a good cause. We are doing it for Cumberland Farms. We are trying to make sure those kids over by Bossier Elementary know that they are loved, and Allie, Hammit, Mark and Rodney spend a lot of time over by that neighborhood, and if you can’t be the missionary, you need to support the missionary,” said Gatti.

Each year, Attorney Ryan Gatti hosts a free crawfish boil on Good Friday.
Each year, Attorney Ryan Gatti hosts a free crawfish boil on Good Friday.(KSLA)

Any money raised at the crawfish boil will go to Cumberland Farms, a ministry of Women and Men of Courage, which works with kids who are less fortunate in the hope of combatting crime and poverty in the Bossier area.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Woman reported missing out of Longview rescued from submerged Jeep in Marion Co.
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Shreveport police say 53-year-old Tremell Thomas is wanted on one count of second-degree murder...
Shreveport police identify homicide suspect
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Good Friday crawfish boil
Good Friday crawfish boil
Walk with Us event being held at Bill Cockrell Park
Anti-bullying, suicide prevention 5k, Walk With Us led by Outreach Services
Go beyond just looking at artwork.
Engage all of your senses at this new art exhibition
A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse...
Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse