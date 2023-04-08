Attorney hosts free Good Friday crawfish boil to benefit local ministry

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Not even the rain could put a damper on Good Friday.

Hundreds of people waited in line and gathered at The Stable in Bossier for free crawfish and to fellowship in observance of the holiday. For the past six years, Ryan Gatti and his family, who own The Stable, have hosted this annual event in the hopes of raising money to give back to various charities and missionaries.

Each year, Attorney Ryan Gatti hosts a free crawfish boil on Good Friday. (KSLA)

“It’s really been great because we saw the rain was coming, and I thought, ‘Do I order fewer crawfish? Do we put the tables inside or outside?’ And last night, we just had a peace about it, because we are doing it for a good cause. We are doing it for Cumberland Farms. We are trying to make sure those kids over by Bossier Elementary know that they are loved, and Allie, Hammit, Mark and Rodney spend a lot of time over by that neighborhood, and if you can’t be the missionary, you need to support the missionary,” said Gatti.

Any money raised at the crawfish boil will go to Cumberland Farms, a ministry of Women and Men of Courage, which works with kids who are less fortunate in the hope of combatting crime and poverty in the Bossier area.

