Woman reported missing out of Longview rescued from submerged Jeep in Marion Co.
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning (April 7) after being rescued from a Jeep that was submerged in a lake in east Texas.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday morning, dispatchers got a call from a fisherman, who said he was on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines when he saw a black Jeep that was submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s Camp boat launch.
As crews were pulling the Jeep out of the water, they realized a person was inside moving.
Emergency crews were able to successfully pull the woman out of the Jeep. She was taken to a local hospital.
It was determined the woman had been reported missing out of Longview.
