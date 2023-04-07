Getting Answers
Woman reported missing out of Longview rescued from submerged Jeep in Marion Co.

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on Friday, April 7, 2023.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning (April 7) after being rescued from a Jeep that was submerged in a lake in east Texas.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday morning, dispatchers got a call from a fisherman, who said he was on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines when he saw a black Jeep that was submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s Camp boat launch.

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on Friday, April 7, 2023.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

As crews were pulling the Jeep out of the water, they realized a person was inside moving.

Emergency crews were able to successfully pull the woman out of the Jeep. She was taken to a local hospital.

It was determined the woman had been reported missing out of Longview.

