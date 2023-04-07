U.S.A. remains at No. 13 in latest FIFA soccer rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s Soccer Team remained firm at No. 13 in the latest FIFA rankings.

In the past month, the U.S. beat Grenada, 7-1, and clinched a spot in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals by capturing a victory over El Salvador, 1-0.

Argentina (2022 World Cup winners), France, Brazil, Belgium, and England hold the top five spots in the rankings.

Rival Mexico, sit behind the U.S. at No. 15. El Tri will play USMNT in a friendly this April, and play them again in the Concacaf Nations semi-finals in Las Vegas this June.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the U.S.A., Mexico, and Canada. You can watch all the matches on the FOX Sports family of networks.

