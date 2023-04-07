Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Music stars including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt are eliminating Anheuser-Busch products from their tours and venues after the company revealed a partnership with popular transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light announced their partnership with Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. The company sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded on Twitter to Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, posting a video of him shooting cases of Bud Light.

Rock’s online response spread quickly and prompted similar reactions from other celebrities.

John Rich announced that his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, will replace Bud Light and asked his fans on Twitter what beer he should replace it with.

Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour and said many other artists are following suit.

“Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled,” he said in a Tweet. “I have no such fear.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Shreveport police say 53-year-old Tremell Thomas is wanted on one count of second-degree murder...
Shreveport police identify homicide suspect
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Pastor caught in crossfire in his driveway
‘All I was thinking about was, I want to live,’ says pastor caught in crossfire in driveway

Latest News

Walk with Us event being held at Bill Cockrell Park
Walk with Us event being held at Bill Cockrell Park
Shreveport nonprofit bringing awareness to bullying, suicide
Shreveport nonprofit bringing awareness to bullying, suicide
5 YEARS LATER: Young boy from Claiborne Parish still missing
5 YEARS LATER: Young boy from Claiborne Parish still missing
Cross Lake boat launches closed due to flooding
Cross Lake boat launches closed due to flooding
FILE - Yale's Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer, looks up the scoreboard after...
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents