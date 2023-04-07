Shreveport police identify homicide suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the city’s 20th homicide of 2023.

Authorities said Thursday, April 6 that they have a warrant to arrest 53-year-old Tremell Thomas on one count of second-degree murder.

Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous. They urge citizens to use extreme caution and to call the Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3 if they come in contact with Thomas.

He is suspected of killing 58-year-old Steve Graham Sr. on March 19.

It was about 3:40 a.m. that date when police discovered Graham on the floor of a home on West 59th Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Graham died from his injuries at 3:51 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He later was identified by the Caddo Parish coroner’s office.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

