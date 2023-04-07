Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Shreveport police identify homicide suspect

Armed and dangerous: He’s wanted in connection with deadly shooting on West 59th Street
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the city’s 20th homicide of 2023.

Authorities said Thursday, April 6 that they have a warrant to arrest 53-year-old Tremell Thomas on one count of second-degree murder.

Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous. They urge citizens to use extreme caution and to call the Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3 if they come in contact with Thomas.

He is suspected of killing 58-year-old Steve Graham Sr. on March 19.

It was about 3:40 a.m. that date when police discovered Graham on the floor of a home on West 59th Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Graham died from his injuries at 3:51 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He later was identified by the Caddo Parish coroner’s office.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Crime in the ArkLaTex:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon hosted a hardhat tour for media members Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport hosts hard hat tour for media
The Shreveport Police Department seized two guns from juveniles.
17-year-old arrested in shooting on Fairfield; 2 other juveniles arrested for guns, drugs
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
Parts of ArkLaTex dealing with flooding
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Pastor caught in crossfire in his driveway
‘All I was thinking about was, I want to live,’ says pastor caught in crossfire in driveway
A special ceremony was held in Benton Thursday, April 6, 2023 to honor victims of child abuse...
Light of Hope ceremony held in Benton to honor children killed in ‘22 due to child abuse