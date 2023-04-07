School board to consider closure of E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary due to low enrollment, declining performance scores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School board is considering the closure of an elementary school in Shreveport.

On April 18, the school board will consider the consolidation of E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary with Creswell Elementary. If approved, this change would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree provided the following reasons for the consolidation:

Enrollment has decreased from 255 in 2015 to 166 students today

In 2016, when the Board closed Barret Paideia Academy, the Board added to Stoner Hill’s attendance zone, reassigning 143 students to the campus in an effort to increase enrollment. This was designed to right-size and result in a 57% increase of students to Stoner Hill. Instead, the student population went from 255 before the change (2015-16) to 270 the next year (2016-17) followed by continued declines each year thereafter.

Due to declines in enrollment, Stoner Hill currently has one class per grade level

Of the seven regular education classes, one is being taught by a teacher who is fully certified, five classes are being taught by teachers who are pursuing teacher certification, and one class is being taught by a long-term substitute

E.B. Williams Stoner Hill’s performance score has dropped by 17.8 points since 2018, including 7 points over the last year

Students scoring at or above grade level have declined by 18 percentage points in English and 23 percentage points in math over that same period. This is, in part, due to a large number of uncertified teachers that do not have the quality training, experience, or content knowledge to provide students with the instruction needed for success.

Stoner Hill Enrollment Analysis Attendance Zone Proposal Based on Oct. 1, 2022 Data (Caddo Parish Public Schools)

