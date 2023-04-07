Mother of children killed in wreck speaks out; driver held on $1M bond

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On March 28, an evening with kids turned into a tragedy for a Hope Arkansas family as they traveled to a Texarkana restaurant.

Rashad Harris and Takeyiah Latin are parents to four children. Two of their kids, 6-month-old Trevon and 4-year-old Taylynn, died from injuries in a motor vehicle accident.

“Some fun, energetic little kids, you couldn’t help but to love them,” Latin said.

The wreck occurred last week when police say the driver of a ford mustang was traveling east bound in the west bond lane on I-30 in Texarkana colliding with the vehicle the children were in.

“All I know is I looked down, and I looked up, and a car was right in front of me, and I tried to swerve to miss him,” Latin explained.

Another adult in the vehicle was also killed in the wreck as well. As the family prepares to bury their children, they say they need help paying funeral expenses. A car wash is set for Saturday afternoon at Farmers Bank and Trust in Hope, Arkansas.

Meanwhile 43-year-old Richard Lopes, the driver of the mustang, has been charged with three counts of negligent homicide along with two counts of first-degree battery. Arkansas state police were waiting to arrest Lopes when he was released from a Texarkana Hospital.

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March 28, 2023, on Interstate 30 about two miles from the state line at Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Lopes is being held at the Miller County jail under a $1 million Bond.

“I don’t feel it’s enough. Having him don’t bring my kids back to me. His being locked up is not bringing my kids back.”

