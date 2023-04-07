jag 4pm intvw

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The JAG program is helping prepare recent high school grads for the working world.

JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates. It’s a career preparation course that’s offered at a few middle and high schools in Caddo Parish. JAG helps students with various work skills.

Austin Smalls joined KSLA Friday, April 7 to talk more about the benefits of the program. Smalls will soon be competing in a national competition using some of the skills he has learned.

INTERVIEW: JAG - Jobs for America's Graduates
