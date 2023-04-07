First responders free man from vehicle after rollover on Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Fire District 4 responded to an accident just after 2 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Colquitt Road.

Rollover on Colquitt Road (Caddo Fire District 4)

Officials say a driver was headed west on Colquitt when he left the road and rolled over. He was able to call 911, but was stuck inside the vehicle.

Responders were able to free him from the vehicle and checked him for any injuries. He was released on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.