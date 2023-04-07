Getting Answers
First responders free man from vehicle after rollover on Colquitt Road

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Fire District 4 responded to an accident just after 2 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Colquitt Road.

Officials say a driver was headed west on Colquitt when he left the road and rolled over. He was able to call 911, but was stuck inside the vehicle.

Responders were able to free him from the vehicle and checked him for any injuries. He was released on the scene.

