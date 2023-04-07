Getting Answers
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese says she will be joining her teammates for a trip to the White House in honor of their National Championship, according to ESPN’s Randy Scott.

Reese said on an “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that the team would not go to the White House but LSU’s athletic department did accept the invitation.

The controversy started when First Lady Jill Biden said she wanted LSU and Iowa to visit the White House together after the Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the championship game.

“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” said Dr. Biden.

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

She later backtracked on that idea and her husband, President Joe Biden, said he looked forward to having LSU, along with the men’s champion, UConn, visit the White House.

