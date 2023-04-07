Getting Answers
Engage all of your senses at this new art exhibition

Look, hear, and more
By Robert Streeter
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Back by popular demand, experience “The Sensory Show” now at the Bossier Arts Council. Local artists were tasked to creating art that goes beyond just the visual. You are encouraged to smell, touch, hear and even taste. There’s a scratch-and-sniff painting. Touch a metal sculpture. Search for the artwork you can taste. This exhibition will open more than just your eyes.

Bossier Arts Council Executive Director Brittainy Pope says, “We’ve not had a sensory show since pre-2020 and so we thought it may be fun to bring it back again. Art is just much more than just viewing. Art is around us to be engaged in various ways. It pushes the artist. Because they really have to sit and think. How can they go beyond their current experiences with a medium to be able to engage an audience beyond what they see.”

From their press release, “The goal of the Sensory Show is for artists to take their Visual medium and incorporate a secondary sense for viewers to interact with. Smell, Sound, Taste, or Touch can be utilized! Can someone strum a tune on your sculpture or smell scented oils used in your paint? The possibilities are endless! For this Artist Call, there were no limitations on size or medium. The only requirement is that viewers must be able to interact with a piece in a way beyond viewing.”

The opening reception takes place on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The exhibition closes on May 30, 2023. Stop by the Bossier Arts Council at 630 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City on Tuesdays - Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

