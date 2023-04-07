Drying out and warming back up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drier weather and gradually warmer conditions will make a return this weekend and continue through much of next week. It also does look like we make it through at least mid-month without any additional severe weather threats.

Mist and drizzle will linger this evening and through tonight in parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 40s to low 50s later tonight.

We’ll start off with a few spots of mist and drizzle early Saturday, but look for dry conditions returning by afternoon. Some sunshine may peek through the clouds later in the day. Temperatures will start to bounce back with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Easter Sunday may not be the prettiest day with more clouds, but at least it will be dry. After starting in the 50s in the morning we’ll warm into the low 70s by afternoon.

A developing upper level low pressure system will pass through the ArkLaTex early next week keeping clouds around and temperatures in check. The higher rain chances will likely stay to our south and east, but a few showers may impact some locations in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures early in the week will remain in the low 70s for highs with morning lows in the 50s.

By mid to late week we’ll see some brighter skies return along with slightly warmer conditions. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will get back into the mid to upper 70s and by Friday we could see highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Easter weekend!

