Chilly & damp again today

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to pockets of drizzle and light rain this morning but the heavier rain from yesterday has pushed out of the ArkLaTex. It’s a cool start with temperatures in the low 50s but feeling colder with that northeast breeze.

Heading through the day, light showers will continue for locations along and south of I-20 and we will stay socked in with thick cloud cover. This combined with a northeast breeze will keep it chilly with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s once again. This is nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, things will dry out but unfortunately clouds are in no hurry to leave. Temperatures don’t look as warm as previously thought with highs in the 60s Saturday and hovering near 70 on Easter Sunday.

By early next week, it now appears that an upper level low will develop along the Gulf Coast south of Louisiana and then slowly push east through the middle of the week. This will keep our forecast much cooler than originally thought with highs only in the low to mid 70s each day.

Clouds will also be more widespread and depending on how close this low gets to the region, rain chances could creep back in for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of next week, it finally looks like our winds will switch to the south bringing a more substantial warming trend with highs returning to the 80s by next Friday.

Have a fantastic Easter Weekend!

-Matt Jones

