BPCC wins 18 gold medals at SkillsUSA; Gold winners go to nationals

BPCC Promotional Bulletin Board Team, gold winners at SkillsUSA.
BPCC Promotional Bulletin Board Team, gold winners at SkillsUSA.(Alex Richardson)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - BPCC teams from the Ark-La-Tex will be showing off their skills in national competitions for SkillsUSA this summer.

On April 5, the postsecondary competition of SkillsUSA was held in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) won several medals including gold in the SkillsUSA Louisiana Postsecondary competition at the state level. The gold-winning teams will be going to Atlanta, Georgia this summer to represent Louisiana in the SkillsUSA national competition.

“I’m incredibly proud of the students I lead and the last couple of days I spent with them had shown me just how capable they are! I expect nothing less than greatness from this at this year’s national stage,” says Alex Richardson, the official advisor for the BPCC Promotional Bulletin Board team.

18 gold medals, 7 silver, and 10 bronze were won.

BPCC medals won:

Audio/Radio Production:

  • Aiyana Dupree, Gold
  • Emmanuel Tice, Gold

Digital Cinema Production:

  • Timothy Carter, Gold
  • Matthew Fultz, Gold
  • Cidney LaCour, Silver
  • Lerone Nash, Bronze
  • Haley Roundtree, Bronze
  • Imani Caddell, Silver

Engineering Technology/Design:

  • Kevin Aguilar, Gold
  • Rezq Alawdi, Gold
  • Hoang Le, Gold
  • Matthew Maggio, Bronze
  • Ethan Morris, Bronze
  • Eliot Power, Bronze

Job Interview

  • Aiyana Dupree, Gold

Photography:

  • Naomi Hannis, Gold
  • Kaitlyn Ross, Silver

Principles of Engineering:

  • Ryan Staggs, Gold
  • Eliot Power, Silver
  • Bryce Rogers, Silver
  • Ryan Staggs, Silver
  • Bryce Rogers, Bronze

Promotional Bulletin Board:

  • Chris James, Gold
  • Abigail, Johnson, Gold
  • Kendall Reynolds, Gold

Related Technical Math:

  • Ryan Staggs, Gold
  • Bryce Rogers, Bronze

Video News Production:

  • Aaron Calhoun, Gold
  • Sarah Foster, Gold
  • De’Franklin Pratt, Gold
  • Kendall Reynolds, Gold

Advertising Design:

  • Kimberly Conley, Silver

State Pin Design:

  • Stephanie Daniels, Bronze

TV/Video Production:

  • Trevor Holmes, Bronze
  • Gregory Hicks, Bronze

