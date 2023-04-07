BPCC wins 18 gold medals at SkillsUSA; Gold winners go to nationals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - BPCC teams from the Ark-La-Tex will be showing off their skills in national competitions for SkillsUSA this summer.

On April 5, the postsecondary competition of SkillsUSA was held in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) won several medals including gold in the SkillsUSA Louisiana Postsecondary competition at the state level. The gold-winning teams will be going to Atlanta, Georgia this summer to represent Louisiana in the SkillsUSA national competition.

“I’m incredibly proud of the students I lead and the last couple of days I spent with them had shown me just how capable they are! I expect nothing less than greatness from this at this year’s national stage,” says Alex Richardson, the official advisor for the BPCC Promotional Bulletin Board team.

18 gold medals, 7 silver, and 10 bronze were won.

BPCC medals won:

Audio/Radio Production:

Aiyana Dupree, Gold

Emmanuel Tice, Gold

Digital Cinema Production:

Timothy Carter, Gold

Matthew Fultz, Gold

Cidney LaCour, Silver

Lerone Nash, Bronze

Haley Roundtree, Bronze

Imani Caddell, Silver

Engineering Technology/Design:

Kevin Aguilar, Gold

Rezq Alawdi, Gold

Hoang Le, Gold

Matthew Maggio, Bronze

Ethan Morris, Bronze

Eliot Power, Bronze

Job Interview

Aiyana Dupree, Gold

Photography:

Naomi Hannis, Gold

Kaitlyn Ross, Silver

Principles of Engineering:

Ryan Staggs, Gold

Eliot Power, Silver

Bryce Rogers, Silver

Ryan Staggs, Silver

Bryce Rogers, Bronze

Promotional Bulletin Board:

Chris James, Gold

Abigail, Johnson, Gold

Kendall Reynolds, Gold

Related Technical Math:

Ryan Staggs, Gold

Bryce Rogers, Bronze

Video News Production:

Aaron Calhoun, Gold

Sarah Foster, Gold

De’Franklin Pratt, Gold

Kendall Reynolds, Gold

Advertising Design:

Kimberly Conley, Silver

State Pin Design:

Stephanie Daniels, Bronze

TV/Video Production:

Trevor Holmes, Bronze

Gregory Hicks, Bronze

